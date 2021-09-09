 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 9
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 9

Thursday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-9-4, Late: 4-4-5

Win 4: Early: 7-3-1-0, Late: 5-6-7-2

Take 5: Early: 10-7-21-8-22, Late: 3-18-29-6-15

Pick 10: 5-6-8-10-27-33-36-39-42-44-45-50-52-60-61-62-63-65-71-74

Cash 4 Life: 03-23-30-55-58, Cash Ball: 1

Wednesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 4-6-8

Win 4: Late: 8-5-3-0

Take 5: Late: 35-31-11-20-34

Powerball: 09-22-41-47-61, Power Ball: 21; Powerplay: 2x

