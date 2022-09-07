New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 7

Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 9-8-1, Late: 4-1-7
Win 4: Early: 2-5-2-1, Late: 1-8-7-1
Take 5: Early: 14-17-23-26-30, Late: 01-05-12-15-24
Pick 10: 05-10-14-15-17-18-20-23-24-35-36-38-43-44-51-52-61-67-69-74
Cash 4 Life: 02-14-39-47-59, Cash Ball: 3
New York Lotto: 01-04-16-26-35-48, Bonus: 17
Powerball: 03-16-30-33-36, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 4-5-8
Win 4: Late: 5-2-2-6
Take 5: Late: 14-29-32-35-38
Mega Millions: 06-17-46-59-68, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4