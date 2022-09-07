 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 7

  • 0

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-8-1, Late: 4-1-7

Win 4: Early: 2-5-2-1, Late: 1-8-7-1

Take 5: Early: 14-17-23-26-30, Late: 01-05-12-15-24

Pick 10: 05-10-14-15-17-18-20-23-24-35-36-38-43-44-51-52-61-67-69-74

Cash 4 Life: 02-14-39-47-59, Cash Ball: 3

New York Lotto: 01-04-16-26-35-48, Bonus: 17

Powerball: 03-16-30-33-36, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 4-5-8

People are also reading…

Win 4: Late: 5-2-2-6

Take 5: Late: 14-29-32-35-38

Mega Millions: 06-17-46-59-68, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Weeknd assures fans his 'voice is safe' after abruptly halting concert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News