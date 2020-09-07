 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 7
0 comments

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-9-2, Late: 9-5-5

Win-4: Early: 8-4-3-4, Late: 5-4-4-5

Pick 10: 3-4-11-14-29-32-34-35-36-38-48-49-50-53-55-56-59-65-69-71

Cash 4 Life: 1-2-20-37-56, Cash ball: 3

Sunday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-7-2, Late: 3-1-5

Win-4: Early: 8-8-1-5, Late: 2-9-3-5

Pick 10: 1-3-7-8-17-20-26-29-37-40-42-43-44-46-49-53-60-66-72-75

Cash 4 Life: 10-17-31-35-51, Cash ball: 3

Take Five: 3-6-27-38-39

Saturday’s late numbers

Take Five: 5-23-24-27-39

Lotto: 2-19-21-27-36-54, Bonus: 8

Power Ball: 15-21-22-27-47, Power Ball: 7, Powerplay: x2

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News