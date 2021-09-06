 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 5-6
0 comments

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 5-6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 8-4-9, Late: 8-8-6

Win 4: Early: 4-8-7-5, Late: 1-9-7-3         

Take 5: Early: 3-31-38-18-1, Late: 19-3-34-23-33    

Pick 10: 5-10-11-19-21-26-32-33-51-54-56-59-60-64-66-68-73-74-76-80

Cash 4 Life: 11-31-39-42-46, Cash Ball: 3

Powerball: 11-20-22-33-54, Power Ball: 24, Powerplay: 2x

Sunday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-8-3, Late: 8-1-8 

Win 4: Early: 3-7-9-5, Late: 7-7-3-1 

Take 5: Early: 2-27-1-16-28, Late: 17-5-9-24-29

Pick 10: 1-3-8-14-15-16-26-40-41-46-49-52-53-54-58-61-64-66-67-69

Cash 4 Life: 06-22-33-36-56, Cash Ball: 1

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook split after three years of marriage

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News