New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 30
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 30

Thursday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-1-2, Late: 0-2-7

Win 4: Early: 1-8-5-4, Late: 2-8-2-8

Take 5: Early: 39-26-27-31-36, Late: 21-9-30-6-34

Pick 10: 6-7-12-15-16-17-20-22-24-34-35-38-39-41-42-53-54-57-75-79

Cash 4 Life: 15-18-20-21-52, Cash Ball: 4

Wednesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 9-0-8

Win 4: Late: 8-5-2-8

Take 5: Late: 1-39-10-33-7

Powerball: 2-7-11-17-32, Power Ball: 11, Powerplay: 3x

