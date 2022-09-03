 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 3

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 1-6-2; Late: 8-4-2

Win 4: Early: 5-4-7-3; Late: 8-4-0-5

Take 5: Early: 2-9-10-27-29; Late: 8-15-25-26-39

Pick 10: 2-4-6-10-28-32-34-44-46-48-51-55-57-58-63-65-73-75-76-77

Cash 4 Life: 17-34-36-56-60, Cash Ball: 2

New York Lotto: 12-28-30-40-43-52, Bonus: 17

Powerball: 18-27-49-65-69, Powerball: 9, Powerplay x2

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 2-3-1

Win 4: Late: 2-0-1-3

Take 5: Late: 9-11-26-32-36

Megamillions: 39-40-52-60-67, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier x2

