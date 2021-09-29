 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 29
Wednesday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 8-0-9

Win 4: Early: 5-9-6-1

Take 5: Early: 15-22-30-33-35

Pick 10: 1-3-11-12-17-19-20-25-29-31-37-43-44-48-53-56-59-68-71-72

Cash 4 Life: 17-20-22-32-56, Cash Ball: 3

New York Lotto: 2-14-19-38-41-53, Bonus: 9

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 5-7-9

Win 4: Late: 3-9-2-5

Take 5: Late: 5-14-18-22-33

Mega Millions: 18-30-43-68-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4x

