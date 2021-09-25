New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 25

Saturday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-2-9, Late: 3-6-4
Win 4: Early: 8-0-4-9, Late: 4-1-5-7
Take 5: Early: 37-23-4-18-21, Late: 32-23-7-33-5
Pick 10: 2-3-4-15-18-20-23-24-34-44-45-47-49-51-54-56-58-65-76-80
Cash 4 Life: 5-24-37-47-52, Cash Ball: 4
Lotto: 57-1-21-10-2-40, Bonus: 9
Powerball: 22-23-37-62-63, Power Ball: 19, Powerplay: 3x
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 6-0-0
Win 4: Late: 0-4-5-6
Take 5: Late: 11-20-39-31-21
Mega Millions: 17-21-27-43-56, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3x
