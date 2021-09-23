 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 23
0 comments

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 1-9-3, Late: 5-4-7

Win 4: Early: 2-2-7-6, Late: 0-3-1-6

Take 5: Early: 38-16-4-31-24, Late: 12-6-39-11-36

Pick 10: 10-12-15-19-20-21-23-31-34-43-44-51-53-54-55-59-69-75-79-80

Cash 4 Life: 18-27-29-55-58, Cash Ball: 1

Wednesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 0-5-7

Win 4: Late: 8-0-6-2

Take 5: Late: 39-25-9-26-23

Cash 4 Life: 20-30-47-50-55, Cash Ball: 4

Powerball: 20-40-47-55-63, Power Ball: 5, Powerplay: 3x

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan Trainor suffered first panic attack during live TV appearance

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News