New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 21

Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-6-4; Late: 9-7-8
Win 4: Early: 7-9-9-9; Late: 1-7-6-8
Take 5: Early: 7-11-13-23-30; Late: 3-9-18-25-33
Pick 10: 2-5-6-15-19-21-27-33-39-42-43-44-51-53-69-71-72-73-74-77
Cash 4 Life: 1-4-43-48-60, Cash Ball: 1
New York Lotto: 8-33-38-40-42-53, Bonus: 24
Powerball: 6-33-34-45-54, Powerball: 7, Powerplay x2
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 9-5-8
Win 4: Late: 8-5-2-9
Take 5: Late: 3-15-22-25-31
Megamillions: 9-21-28-30-52, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier x5