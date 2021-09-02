 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 2
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 2

Thursday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-7-0, Late: 3-8-3

Win-4: Early: 3-2-7-4, Late: 5-0-0-6

Pick 10: 1-8-12-18-19-20-24-29-33-39-41-44-49-52-53-55-68-75-78-79

Cash 4 Life: 10-13-26-34-55, Cash Ball: 2

Take 5: Early: 3-12-18-23-36, Late: 6-12-25-35-37

Wednesday’s Late Numbers

Numbers: Late: 2-4-5

Win-4: Late: 5-5-7-4

Take 5: Late: 5-11-14-17-18

Cash 4 Life: 32-37-40-41-43, Cash Ball: 1

Power Ball: 10-20-29-48-51, Power Ball: 17, Power Play x2

