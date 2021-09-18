New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 18

Saturday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 6-2-2, Late: 4-5-6
Win 4: Early: 0-7-5-5, Late: 2-2-7-6
Take 5: Early: 12-25-23-20-9, Late: 4-23-22-34-37
Pick 10: 3-5-7-13-14-18-20-21-29-40-49-54-55-59-61-63-64-70-77-79
Cash 4 Life: 15-23-24-29-48, Cash Ball: 2
Lotto: 19-49-58-23-38-30, Bonus: 24
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 4-9-7
Win 4: Late: 1-4-6-2
Take 5: Late: 9-22-34-36-7
Mega Millions: 17-32-40-59-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3x
