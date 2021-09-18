 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 18
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 18

Saturday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-2-2, Late: 4-5-6

Win 4: Early: 0-7-5-5, Late: 2-2-7-6

Take 5: Early: 12-25-23-20-9, Late: 4-23-22-34-37

Pick 10: 3-5-7-13-14-18-20-21-29-40-49-54-55-59-61-63-64-70-77-79

Cash 4 Life: 15-23-24-29-48, Cash Ball: 2

Lotto: 19-49-58-23-38-30, Bonus: 24

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 4-9-7

Win 4: Late: 1-4-6-2

Take 5: Late: 9-22-34-36-7

Mega Millions: 17-32-40-59-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3x

