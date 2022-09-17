 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 17

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 2-1-7; Late: 7-8-5

Win 4: Early: 9-9-1-4; Late: 5-6-2-5

Take 5: Early: 6-11-24-28-35; 12-27-31-32-33

Pick 10: 10-11-13-18-20-24-27-29-36-38-51-53-55-58-64-70-72-73-77-80

Cash 4 Life: 2-21-32-42-54, Cash Ball: 4

New York Lotto: 16-27-36-40-41-55, Bonus: 19

Powerball: 5-25-36-51-61, Powerball: 1, Powerplay x3

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 2-1-1

Win 4: Late: 0-5-4-7

Take 5: Late: 7-11-27-30-38

Megamillions: 15-30-35-38-66, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier x4

