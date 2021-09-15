 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 15
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 15

Wednesday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-9-5, Late: 3-4-2

Win-4: Early: 7-7-1-1, Late: 9-4-8-8

Take 5: Early: 19-15-11-5-1, Late: 30-35-15-10-3

Pick 10: 4-8-19-22-28-30-31-33-35-37-39-40-54-55-57-58-61-65-68-72

Cash 4 Life: 22-23-35-43-45, Cash Ball: 2

Lotto: 21-14-25-16-9-3, Bonus: 46

Powerball: 01-04-18-46-62, Power Ball: 25, Powerplay: 2x

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 2-0-2

Win 4: Late: 6-7-0-2

Take 5: Late: 33-7-23-28-16

Mega Millions: 04-13-19-63-64, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2x

