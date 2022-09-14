 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 14

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-9-6; Late: 5-7-0

Win 4: Early: 1-2-3-6; Late: 0-1-9-9

Take 5: Early: 5-9-21-23-39; Late: 1-6-26-38-39

Pick 10: 6-9-21-24-29-30-32-36-38-39-46-47-50-53-55-58-63-72-73-79

Cash 4 Life: 14-21-25-33-44, Cash Ball: 3

New York Lotto: 8-16-18-36-54-59, Bonus: 22

Powerball: 9-10-20-22-52, Powerball: 25, Powerplay x3

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 5-1-9

Win 4: Late: 0-2-5-7

Take 5: Late: 6-20-22-23-31

Megamillions: 14-25-38-59-64, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier x4

