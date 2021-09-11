 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 11
Saturday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-8-0, Late: 5-5-0

Win 4: Early: 2-0-0-6, Late: 5-6-6-4

Take 5: Early: 11-20-26-15-30, Late: 31-20-24-28-37

Pick 10: 4-5-11-12-19-22-26-29-31-34-46-47-51-59-62-64-67-68-74-75

Cash 4 Life: 12-18-31-39-60, Cash Ball: 1

Lotto: 36-19-24-47-21-17, Bonus: 1

Powerball: 20-31-38-40-49, Power Ball: 21, Powerplay: 2x

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 4-4-6

Win 4: Late: 0-8-6-9

Take 5: Late: 9-7-26-35-24

Mega Millions: 20-32-35-47-64, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2x

