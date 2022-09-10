 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Sept. 10

  • 0

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-6-0; Late: 7-0-8

Win 4: Early: 8-4-2-4; Late: 8-4-6-3

Take 5: Early: 5-10-12-36-39; Late: 2-5-23-28-37

Pick 10: 12-40-42-44-45-46-47-48-49-55-63-65-72-73-74-75-77-78-79-80

Cash 4 Life: 6-23-34-48-52, Cash Ball: 3

New York Lotto: 9-30-32-51-55-57, Bonus: 40

Powerball: 38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Powerplay x2

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 4-8-4

People are also reading…

Win 4: Late: 1-3-3-1

Take 5: Late: 6-8-17-28-31

Megamillions: 16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier x2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2022 - August edition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News