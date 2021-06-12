 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Saturday, June 12
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Saturday, June 12

Saturday’s numbers

Numbers: Early, 2-3-9

Win 4: Early, 5-4-5-5

Pick 10: 2-9-11-14-16-20-24-30-38-48-54-60-62-64-65-74-76-77-78-80

Lotto: 59-25-46-21-41-13 Bonus: 18

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late, 1-5-8

Win 4: Late, 4-1-5-9

Take 5: 22-23-5-7-18

Cash 4 Life: 08-24-47-48-56, Cash Ball: 2

Mega Millions: 04-43-56-63-68, Mega Ball: 13

For Saturday’s late numbers, see poststar.com or

Monday’s paper

