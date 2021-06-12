New York State Lottery winning numbers for Saturday, June 12

Saturday’s numbers
Numbers: Early, 2-3-9
Win 4: Early, 5-4-5-5
Pick 10: 2-9-11-14-16-20-24-30-38-48-54-60-62-64-65-74-76-77-78-80
Lotto: 59-25-46-21-41-13 Bonus: 18
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late, 1-5-8
Win 4: Late, 4-1-5-9
Take 5: 22-23-5-7-18
Cash 4 Life: 08-24-47-48-56, Cash Ball: 2
Mega Millions: 04-43-56-63-68, Mega Ball: 13
Monday's paper
