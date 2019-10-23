{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-7-1, Late: 9-9-3

Win 4: Early: 5-8-8-8, Late: 4-2-3-6

Pick 10: 11-14-24-26-27-30-36-40-44-45-46-54-57-58-61-67-72-76-77-79

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 03-19-21-23-32

Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.

