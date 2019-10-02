{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 2-6-4, Late: 3-0-1

Win 4: Early: 9-2-7-7, Late: 1-5-5-2

Pick 10: 11-17-18-25-26-28-30-31-33-41-42-48-49-53-54-55-57-77-79-80

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 05-10-12-18-36

Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.

