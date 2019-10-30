{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-3-1, Late: 5-7-8

Win 4: Early: 9-7-0-1, Late: 0-2-4-0

Pick 10: 2-3-8-9-13-14-21-24-25-26-29-30-48-49-53-54-64-65-74-76

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 01-18-19-31-32

Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.

