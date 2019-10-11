{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday’s winning

numbers Numbers: Early: 6-2-0, Late: 5-5-3

Win-4: Early: 3-6-6-7, Late: 8-9-0-5

Pick 10: 10-12-20-21-23-24-31-32-33-34-37-38-48-49-52-53-58-65-71-79

Wednesday’s late numbers Take 5: 11-28-33-36-37

New York Lotto: 08-14-18-26-33-38, Bonus: 26

Powerball: 05-18-33-43-65, Powerball: 02, Powerplay: x2

Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.

