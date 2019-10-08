{{featured_button_text}}
Numbers: Early: 1-7-8 Late: 9-9-7

Win-4: Early: 5-8-9-3 Late: 7-1-4-6

Pick 10: 6-8-9-13-14-20-23-24-25-27-31-35-37-38-45-46-56-58-61-67

Sunday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 05-25-26-29-31

