Monday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 1-7-8 Late: 9-9-7
Win-4: Early: 5-8-9-3 Late: 7-1-4-6
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Pick 10: 6-8-9-13-14-20-23-24-25-27-31-35-37-38-45-46-56-58-61-67
Sunday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 05-25-26-29-31
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.