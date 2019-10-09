Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-0-2, Late: 0-4-3
Win 4: Early: 2-9-3-3, Late: 7-9-8-0
Pick 10: 5-6-9-11-24-27-29-30-35-39-44-47-51-52-59-64-69-71-73-76
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Tuesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 12-15-17-32-35
Please see Friday’s edition for Wednesday’s late numbers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.