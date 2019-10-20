{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Sunday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-5-8, Late: 5-8-2

Win-4: Early: 4-9-7-4, Late: 1-8-6-1

Pick 10: 1-10-15-18-19-20-23-24-25-26-28-30-32-33-53-56-60-64-70-72

Saturday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 1-22-23-33-37

Powerball: 14-27-29-59-65, Powerball: 12, Powerplay: x2

Lotto: 6-15-21-37-55-59, Bonus: 20

