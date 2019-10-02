{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-6-0, Late: 7-3-3

Win 4: Early: 0-9-8-2, Late: 1-9-1-6

Pick 10: 5-7-9-13-14-16-21-26-30-33-37-52-57-58-61-64-66-68-72-74

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tuesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 11-18-23-31-32

Please see Friday’s edition for Wednesday’s late numbers.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments