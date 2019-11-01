Thursday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 6-8-7, Late: 1-4-5
Win-4: Early: 0-4-5-0, Late: 0-5-0-0
Pick 10: 4-5-8-9-16-18-20-26-38-43-51-56-59-60-62-63-68-73-79-80
Wednesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 06-19-22-32-35
New York Lotto: 24-29-39-47-52-53, Bonus: 26
Powerball: 19-22-52-56-67, Powerball: 21, Powerplay: x2
Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
(0) comments
