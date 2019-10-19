Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 6-7-4, Late: 0-5-7
Win-4: Early: 2-4-6-6, Late: 2-0-5-7
Pick 10: 3-5-8-9-13-20-30-31-41-44-47-48-51-58-59-62-65-68-72-77
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 02-14-23-24-29
Cash 4 Life: 3-4-41-55-60, Cash Ball: 01
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
