{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-7-4, Late: 0-5-7

Win-4: Early: 2-4-6-6, Late: 2-0-5-7

Pick 10: 3-5-8-9-13-20-30-31-41-44-47-48-51-58-59-62-65-68-72-77

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 02-14-23-24-29

Cash 4 Life: 3-4-41-55-60, Cash Ball: 01

Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments