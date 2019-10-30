{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-0-3, Late: 9-0-2

Win 4: Early: 4-3-6-7, Late: 3-2-1-4

Pick 10: 3-5-6-8-19-24-27-30-32-33-45-46-47-49-51-57-64-66-76-80

Tuesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 4-11-14-24-35

Please see Friday’s edition for Wednesday’s late numbers.

