Thursday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 9-1-6, Late: 5-4-3
Win-4: Early: 9-6-7-1, Late: 7-8-5-7
Pick 10: 6-8-9-14-15-17-24-25-32-34-38-43-45-46-48-50-58-59-64-77
Wednesday’s late numbers
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Take 5: 2-7-9-20-24
New York Lotto: 3-17-21-23-27-43, Bonus: 26
Powerball: 4-8-10-43-53, Powerball: 7, Powerplay: x2
Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.