Thursday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-1-6, Late: 5-4-3

Win-4: Early: 9-6-7-1, Late: 7-8-5-7

Pick 10: 6-8-9-14-15-17-24-25-32-34-38-43-45-46-48-50-58-59-64-77

Wednesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 2-7-9-20-24

New York Lotto: 3-17-21-23-27-43, Bonus: 26

Powerball: 4-8-10-43-53, Powerball: 7, Powerplay: x2

Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.

