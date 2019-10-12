Friday’s Winning Numbers Numbers: Early: 2-1-8, Late: XXX Win-4: Early: 1-3-4-4, Late: XXXX Pick 10: XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX Thursday’s Late Numbers Take Five: 9-15-21-24-36 Cash 4 Life: 15-20-26-46-50, Cash Ball: 4 Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 2-1-8, Late: 4-3-2
Win-4: Early: 1-3-4-4, Late: 9-8-4-9
Pick 10: 1-2-4-8-15-16-18-27-33-35-38-44-46-50-55-57-65-70-73-76
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 9-15-21-24-36
Cash 4 Life: 15-20-26-46-50, Cash Ball: 4
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
