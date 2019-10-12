{{featured_button_text}}
Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 2-1-8, Late: 4-3-2

Win-4: Early: 1-3-4-4, Late: 9-8-4-9

Pick 10: 1-2-4-8-15-16-18-27-33-35-38-44-46-50-55-57-65-70-73-76

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 9-15-21-24-36

Cash 4 Life: 15-20-26-46-50, Cash Ball: 4

Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

