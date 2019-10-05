{{featured_button_text}}
Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-8-4, Late: 5-3-0

Win-4: Early: 5-0-1-3, Late: 8-3-3-6

Pick 10: 12-20-23-27-36-38-41-44-46-48-49-53-55-56-58-60-67-71-75-77

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 12-13-20-21-30

Cash 4 Life: 1-25-53-56-58, Cash Ball: 02

Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

