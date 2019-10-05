{{featured_button_text}}
Saturday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers Early: 7-3-8, Late: 8-5-9

Win-4 Early: 7-1-6-0, Late: 5-2-8-8

Pick 10: 7-17-23-28-29-30-34-37-45-46-49-50-56-63-66-68-71-75-79-80

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 03-08-13-14-22

Mega Millions: 11-38-44-48-70, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: x2

For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.

