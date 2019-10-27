Saturday’s Numbers
Numbers Early: 4-8-9, Late: 5-0-0
Win-4 Early: 4-6-5-8, Late: 9-0-2-7
Pick 10: 2-7-12-15-19-20-37-42-43-51-52-58-61-64-65-66-71-74-75-78
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 19-20-25-29-36
Mega Millions: 16-24-25-52-60, Mega Ball: 06, Megaplier: x3
For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.
