{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers Early: 4-8-9, Late: 5-0-0

Win-4 Early: 4-6-5-8, Late: 9-0-2-7

Pick 10: 2-7-12-15-19-20-37-42-43-51-52-58-61-64-65-66-71-74-75-78

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 19-20-25-29-36

Mega Millions: 16-24-25-52-60, Mega Ball: 06, Megaplier: x3

For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments