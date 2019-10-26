Friday’s Winning Numbers Numbers: Early: 1-0-1, Late: x-x-x Win-4: Early: 7-3-0-8, Late: x-x-x-x Pick 10: xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx Thursday’s Late Numbers Take Five: 06-13-25-29-31 Cash 4 Life: 7-11-31-47-49, Cash Ball: 01 Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 1-0-1, Late: 9-2-6
Win-4: Early: 7-3-0-8, Late: 8-1-9-6
Pick 10: 5-10-11-12-15-25-29-31-32-35-36-39-48-56-57-61-63-68-73-80
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 06-13-25-29-31
Cash 4 Life: 7-11-31-47-49, Cash Ball: 01
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
