Wednesday’s winning numbers Numbers: Early: 7-6-4, Late: 1-3-1 Win 4: Early: 0-6-6-9, Late: 2-4-4-7 Pick 10: 3-7-10-14-15-18-24-25-27-28-31-34-38-47-56-57-68-72-74-80 Tuesday’s late numbers Take 5: 10-17-20-29-36 Please see Friday’s edition for Wednesday’s late numbers.
Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 7-6-4, Late: xxx
Win 4: Early: 0-6-6-9, Late: xxxxx
Pick 10: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Tuesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 10-17-20-29-36
Please see Friday’s edition for Wednesday’s late numbers.
