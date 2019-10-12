Saturday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers Early: 1-3-1, Late: 4-8-1
Win-4 Early: 0-3-5-2, Late: 4-3-9-1
Pick 10: 2-4-5-9-12-13-23-29-33-34-37-52-56-60-63-70-71-76-79-80
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 8-27-29-30-31
Mega Millions: 14-22-30-37-60, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: x3
For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.
