Saturday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers Early: 1-7-4, Late: 3-4-0
Win-4 Early: 4-3-0-5, Late: 5-2-9-2
Pick 10: 2-10-16-17-19-21-31-33-37-39-42-44-46-47-52-54-55-67-71-77
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 01-09-12-18-28
Mega Millions: 18-58-60-65-67, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: x3
For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.