Saturday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers Early: 1-7-4, Late: 3-4-0

Win-4 Early: 4-3-0-5, Late: 5-2-9-2

Pick 10: 2-10-16-17-19-21-31-33-37-39-42-44-46-47-52-54-55-67-71-77

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 01-09-12-18-28

Mega Millions: 18-58-60-65-67, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: x3

For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.

