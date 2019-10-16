{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-1-7, Late: 0-1-8

Win 4: Early: 0-2-5-9, Late: 8-1-2-0

Pick 10: 1-3-8-16-25-26-33-34-37-43-50-52-58-61-63-64-67-69-71-78

Tuesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 5-29-31-34-38

Please see Friday’s edition for Wednesday’s late numbers.

