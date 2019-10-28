Monday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 8-1-3 Late: 5-0-7
Win-4: Early: 4-7-0-9 Late: 3-9-3-6
Pick 10: 3-5-6-7-8-15-18-19-22-28-31-37-41-49-53-55-57-61-62-63
Sunday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 8-12-14-26-36
