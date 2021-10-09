 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 9
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 9

Saturday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 8-7-0, Late: 1-2-1

Win 4: Early: 9-3-7-9, Late: 3-9-2-4

Take 5: Early: 19-16-34-24-22, Late: 13-28-12-5-35

Pick 10: 2-14-15-21-26-31-33-37-41-42-43-47-51-57-58-70-73-74-76-79

Cash 4 Life: 9-12-28-48-57, Cash Ball: 1

New York Lotto: 15-18-28-41-25-47, Bonus: 10

Powerball: 12-17-30-45-62, Power Ball: 5, Powerplay: 2x

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 6-9-8

Win 4: Late: 0-2-2-8

Take 5: Late: 28-9-11-22-27

Cash 4 Life: 16-26-38-42-56, Cash Ball: 2

Mega Millions: 21-24-36-40-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 5x

