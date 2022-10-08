New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 8

Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 1-8-9; Late: 4-0-5
Win 4: Early: 4-5-7-0; Late: 3-5-4-8
Take 5: Early: 2-5-19-26-36; Late: 11-16-20-23-27
Pick 10: 4-8-12-16-18-19-23-29-31-37-48-50-55-62-65-67-70-71-78-79
Cash 4 Life: 15-30-34-42-49, Cash Ball: 2
New York Lotto: 1-7-17-38-44-54, Bonus: 49
Powerball: 13-43-53-60-68, Powerball: 5, Powerplay x2
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 6-7-8
Win 4: Late: 9-5-1-2
Take 5: Late: 13-18-21-25-34
MegaMillions: 6-11-29-36-55, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier x2