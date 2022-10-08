 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 8

  • 0

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 1-8-9; Late: 4-0-5

Win 4: Early: 4-5-7-0; Late: 3-5-4-8

Take 5: Early: 2-5-19-26-36; Late: 11-16-20-23-27

Pick 10: 4-8-12-16-18-19-23-29-31-37-48-50-55-62-65-67-70-71-78-79

Cash 4 Life: 15-30-34-42-49, Cash Ball: 2

New York Lotto: 1-7-17-38-44-54, Bonus: 49

Powerball: 13-43-53-60-68, Powerball: 5, Powerplay x2

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 6-7-8

People are also reading…

Win 4: Late: 9-5-1-2

Take 5: Late: 13-18-21-25-34

MegaMillions: 6-11-29-36-55, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier x2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Smith's unreleased Prince documentary is set to 'finally see the light'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News