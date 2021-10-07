New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 7

Thursday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 6-2-9, Late: 3-7-3
Win 4: Early: 3-7-0-9, Late: 1-3-6-3
Take 5: Early: 9-1-26-13-5, Late: 27-12-13-25-10
Pick 10: 5-9-21-24-29-30-39-41-42-44-46-49-54-58-60-63-65-67-68-79
Cash 4 Life: 6-10-21-38-48, Cash Ball: 2
Wednesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 6-4-1
Win 4: Late: 2-4-0-9
Take 5: Late: 9-25-29-3-22
Powerball: 1-17-52-58-64, Power Ball: 1, Powerplay: 10x
