 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 7
0 comments

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-2-9, Late: 3-7-3

Win 4: Early: 3-7-0-9, Late: 1-3-6-3

Take 5: Early: 9-1-26-13-5, Late: 27-12-13-25-10

Pick 10: 5-9-21-24-29-30-39-41-42-44-46-49-54-58-60-63-65-67-68-79

Cash 4 Life: 6-10-21-38-48, Cash Ball: 2

Wednesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 6-4-1

Win 4: Late: 2-4-0-9

Take 5: Late: 9-25-29-3-22

Powerball: 1-17-52-58-64, Power Ball: 1, Powerplay: 10x

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears' sons, Preston and Jayden, are all grown up in rare photo

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News