New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 6
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 6

Wednesday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-1-0, Late: 6-4-1

Win 4: Early: 9-3-8-4, Late: 2-4-0-9

Take 5: Early: 13-23-39-35-38, Late: 9-25-29-3-22

Pick 10: 1-4-10-13-14-21-24-25-34-36-47-48-56-58-64-66-72-73-74-78

Cash 4 Life: 2-10-14-28-31, Cash Ball: 3

New York Lotto: 16-17-56-14-28-37, Bonus: 33

Powerball: 1-17-52-58-64, Power Ball: 1, Powerplay: 10x

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 4-2-8

Win 4: Late: 9-2-3-7

Take 5: Late: 29-8-5-1-12

Mega Millions: 7-11-18-30-36, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier 3x

