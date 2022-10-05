New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 5

Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-7-9; Late: 9-3-0
Win 4: Early: 6-4-9-4; Late: 6-2-9-7
Take 5: Early: 6-8-20-30-36; Late: 6-8-18-33-38
Pick 10: 3-10-11-12-13-14-16-18-23-26-27-29-30-32-37-40-64-69-70-76
Cash 4 Life: 15-38-44-54-55, Cash Ball: 3
New York Lotto: 1-42-48-50-52-59, Bonus: 20
Powerball: 26-30-33-37-62, Powerball: 6, Powerplay x2
Tuesday’s late numbers Numbers: Late: 1-9-2
Win 4: Late: 9-2-3-2
Take 5: Late: 16-18-32-34-36
Mega Millions: 15-18-25-33-38, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier x2