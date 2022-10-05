 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 5

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-7-9; Late: 9-3-0

Win 4: Early: 6-4-9-4; Late: 6-2-9-7

Take 5: Early: 6-8-20-30-36; Late: 6-8-18-33-38

Pick 10: 3-10-11-12-13-14-16-18-23-26-27-29-30-32-37-40-64-69-70-76

Cash 4 Life: 15-38-44-54-55, Cash Ball: 3

New York Lotto: 1-42-48-50-52-59, Bonus: 20

Powerball: 26-30-33-37-62, Powerball: 6, Powerplay x2

Tuesday’s late numbers Numbers: Late: 1-9-2

Win 4: Late: 9-2-3-2

Take 5: Late: 16-18-32-34-36

Mega Millions: 15-18-25-33-38, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier x2

