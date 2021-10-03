 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 3
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 3

Sunday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-2-3, Late: 3-9-3

Win-4: Early: 3-2-8-4, Late: 9-2-4-9

Take 5: Early: 18-19-22-24-38, Late: 1-4-16-18-19

Pick 10: 4-15-16-17-21-27-29-31-34-35-36-38-41-53-59-64-67-68-69-70

Cash 4 Life: 18-24-50-52-59, Cash Ball: 1

Saturday’s Late Numbers

Numbers: Late: 6-2-2

Win-4: Late: 8-5-9-1

Take 5: Late: 21-24-25-26-39

Powerball: 28-38-42-47-52, Power Ball: 1, Powerplay 2x

