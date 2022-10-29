 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 29

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-4-5; Late: 5-5-8

Win 4: Early: 3-9-4-2; Late: 8-8-7-2

Take 5: Early: 8-19-21-27-30; Late: 1-2-19-27-37

Pick 10: 2-4-7-9-10-12-14-19-26-39-44-46-57-58-62-63-70-74-76-80

Cash 4 Life: 3-25-37-55-59, Cash Ball: 4

New York Lotto: 23-25-39-47-51-52, Bonus: 30

Powerball: 19-31-40-46-57, Powerball: 23, Powerplay x3

Friday’s late numbers: Numbers: Late: 9-6-5

Win 4: Late: 5-8-7-2

Take 5: Late: 9-21-23-24-38

MegaMillions: 04-18-31-53-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier x2

