LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 28

Friday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-1-3; Late: 9-6-5

Win 4: Early: 3-5-5-7; Late: 5-8-7-2

Take 5: Early: 1-2-14-18-19; Late: 9-21-23-24-38

Pick 10: 2-4-8-10-11-21-22-25-27-32-33-34-42-49-52-56-57-65-69-75

Cash 4 Life: 14-23-27-32-48, Cash Ball: 3

MegaMillions: 04-18-31-53-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier x2

Thursday’s late numbers:

Numbers: Late: 0-4-2

Win 4: Late: 4-9-3-3

Take 5: Late: 18-21-30-35-36

New York Lottery officials confirmed on a statement on their website that the same number combination occurred for the Take 5 game for the early and late drawings on Oct. 27. The results from the mechanical draw machines and game processes of both drawings were properly vetted and verified by on-site independent auditors.

