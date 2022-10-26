 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 26

  • 0

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-1-1; Late: 4-0-3

Win 4: Early: 8-6-4-7; Late: 3-8-1-2

Take 5: Early: 5-8-15-23-38; Late: 5-9-21-31-39

Pick 10: 3-4-5-10-13-17-18-21-23-30-37-39-40-47-53-58-61-64-75-76

Cash 4 Life: 32-44-46-54-59, Cash Ball: 4

New York Lotto: 2-24-28-38-45-59, Bonus: 47 

Powerball: 19-36-37-46-56, Powerball: 24, Powerplay x2

Tuesday’s late numbers:

Numbers: Late: 5-8-4

People are also reading…

Win 4: Late: 9-5-5-7

Take 5: Late: 4-10-20-27-35

Mega Millions: 21-30-35-45-66, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier x3

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - “Ticket to Paradise”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News