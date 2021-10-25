 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 25

Monday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-9-2, Late: 1-5-6

Win 4: Early: 1-7-1-0, Late: 6-8-6-2

Take 5: Early: 2-03-15-19-25, Late: 12-16-20-27-34

Pick 10: 6-16-17-19-21-22-26-33-37-38-45-47-52-53-54-60-70-74-76-79

Cash 4 Life: 18-35-46-47-51, Cash Ball: 3

